Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Robert De’Maise Walker

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Robert De’Maise Walker. 

According to police, Walker ran away from DFCS custody on Friday. He was last seen on Saint Mary’s Road near North Oakley Drive at around 2:50 p.m. 

When last seen, Walker was wearing a blue shirt, white shorts, and black flip flops. He was also carrying a pair of blue tennis shoes. 

Anyone with information about Robert De’Maise Walker’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

