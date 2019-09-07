Columbus Police searching for missing teenage girl

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing teenage girl. CPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Destiny Inglett, 15.

Officials with Columbus Police say DFCS has custody of Inglett, who ran away from Jordan Vocational High School on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Inglett could possible be in the area of Wilson Apartments, according to officials.

Inglett has brown eyes and blond hair. She is 4’11” and 125 pounds. When Inglett was last seen, she was wearing blue jeans and a pink shirt. She may have been wearing several layers of clothing.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please notify the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.