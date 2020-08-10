Columbus police searching for missing woman

Columbus police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who went missing on August 2.

Cherika D. Teagle, 38, also known as Cherika D. Nelson and Chianti Marquisha Nelson, was last seen in the area of Kennedy Street on Sunday, August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m.

She was wearing a black shirt with multiple colors, blue jean skirt and gray shoes.She was wearing a shoulder length curly wig. Teagle wears dark rimmed glasses.

If you have any information on Cherika Teagle’s whereabouts, please contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706) 225-4384.

