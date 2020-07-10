Columbus Police searching for missing woman, Velma Marie Kennard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Velma Marie Kennard.

Kennard, age 62, was last seen in the 2000 block of Wynnton Road on Wednesday at around 4:20 a.m.

At the time she was last seen, Kennard was wearing a gray and black top, gray shorts and black flip flops.

Anyone with information on Velma Kennard’s whereabouts should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.