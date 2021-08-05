Columbus Police searching for missing woman, Zakara Foster

UPDATE – Columbus Police say Zakara Foster has been located and is safe.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Zakara Foster.

According to police, Foster, age 21, was last heard from on August 5, 2021.

When Foster was last seen, she was wearing a blue shirt and black leggings.

Police believe Foster may be traveling to Smyrna, Ga. in black 2021 Toyota Corolla. The car’s license plate is Georgia CPN4431.

Anyone with information about Zakara Foster should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-225-4343.