Columbus police searching for suspects who burglarized Country Inn & Suites

COLUMBUS, Ga–The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is searching for two burglary suspects.

According to police the two suspects broke into the Country Inn and Suites located at 1664 Rollins Way. The burglary occurred at 10:39 p.m. on July 1, 2019. Investigators say the man and woman pryed open the door to the building and then burglarized it.

If you have any information as to the identity of either of these individuals, please message the Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Facebook page or contact the Burglary and Theft Unit by phone at (706) 653-3424.