Columbus Police searching for two men wanted in fraud investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga.–The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a fraud investigation.

On Tuesday July 2, 2019, a 2010 Honda Fit Sport was stolen from a residence by the two men according to investigators.

Investigators say the suspects then used the stolen vehicle go to the Walmart located at 4909 Buena Vista Road, along with several other locations, and proceeded to fraudulently use bank cards belonging to the vehicle owner.

The two men are wanted on charges of Theft By Taking (MV) and Financial Transaction Card Theft and Fraud.

If you have any information as to the identity of these two suspects please contact Corporal K. Baldwin at (706) 225-4337 or the Burglary and Theft Unit at (706) 653-3424.