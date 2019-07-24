Columbus police searching missing teenager

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit asks the public’s help in finding a teenager missing for more than a week.

Investigators say 15-year-old Jabryious Stewart was last seen on July 13, in the area of Woodruff Farm Road and Macon Road.

Stewart stands 5’7″ and weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say Stewart was last spotted wearing a black shirt, green sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 653-3400.