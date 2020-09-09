UPDATE: Columbus police locate missing teen

UPDATE: 09/10/20 08:35 a.m.- Columbus Police report Dayshawnuna Wimberly has been located and is safe.

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Dayshawnuna Wimberly.

Dayshawnuna was last seen in the area of the 4300 block of Victory Drive on Monday, 9/7/20. She was last seen wearing a red dress. She wears her hair in corn rows or she may be wearing a red and black wig. She is 5’5 with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information about Dayshawnuna’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.