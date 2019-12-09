Columbus Police warn of two separate phone scams making the rounds in the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Columbus Police want to warn you about two new phone scams making the rounds in our area.

In the first scam, the criminal calls you and says you have failed to appear before the Grand Jury after being subpoenaed. Then, the caller will offer to resolve the issue by asking for a payment.

Police say what makes this scam different is that the caller is using real names of employees at the Sheriff’s Office and Clerk’s Office.

But local authorities say don’t be fooled. They would never call you and try to collect a fine over the phone.

The second scam is related to social security payments where the criminal wants your social security number.



Police warn you to never give out your social security number and other such information to these type of callers.

If you have any questions about a call, don’t hesitate to contact police.