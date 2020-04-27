Columbus Restaurants resume dine in for customers

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Columbus Restaurants are gearing up for customers, after Governor Brian Kemp ordered for them to resume with dine in service.

Monday was the first day that restaurants were allowed to have customers dine in, after Governor Brian Kemp issued the order last week.

The guidelines required restaurants that opened Monday to adhere to multiple stipulations, including screening employees for any signs of illness, all staff personnel must wear face masks, and there cannot be any more than 10 patrons per 500 square feet.

News 3 spoke checked with one Columbus restaurant which opened its doors for dine in.



“We’re using single use menus, so that way you are not recycling a menu after one guest touches it. As far as civil ware goes, we’re using to go cut ware so that way each item that goes to a guest is not being recycled, and we’re not having to worry about was it washed properly, or was it sanitized properly,” said Stephen McClure General Manager of Old Chicago of Columbus.

McClure tells News 3 that they are not allowing any parties larger than six inside the building.