Columbus State University takes extra steps to keep students safe this fall

Columbus State University is currently in the process of planning for the fall semester.

The University has already taken steps to possibly reopen. There’s signage placed all over the campus encouraging everyone to stay six feet apart along with disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers.

CSU spokesperson Greg Hudgison says things aren’t just changing for students, it’s for anyone that steps foot on one of their campuses.

“We have three contingency plans in place. One, our goal is to have everybody back in the fall face to face, but we know if things change we may have to go back to an online system totally. Or, we may start face to face and then go back online,” Hudson said.

Hudgison says their main goal is to keep everyone safe, as they plan to make adjustments following any announcements from Governor Brian Kemp and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.