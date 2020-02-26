Columbus teenager accused of shooting 50-year-old during fistfight makes court appearance

A Columbus teenager made his first court appearance this morning to answer to murder charges in a January shooting.

Dorian Gibson, 50, was shot multiple times at Warren Williams Homes in Midtown Columbus.

Police say the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud between two families and Gibson stepped into the middle of it trying to help a longtime friend.

Jones was in a large group that police say was attacking a woman who lived in the 101 building at Warren Williams. That woman and another group had gone back and forth at least three times that day.

A group of about seven people that included Jones went from the 107 building to the 101 building, which is about 100 yards.

There they began to beat the woman. Police say Gibson became involved in the fight when he attempted to help the woman who was being beaten.

During that fight, Gibson punched Jones in the face. Jones had a .380 handgun and shot Gibson twice, once in the chest and the second time in the abdomen.

Police Sgt. Dexter Wysinger told the court that multiple witnesses identified Jones as the shooter. He said that the downward trajectory of the second shot indicated that Gibson was on the ground when he was shot/

Jones’ defense attorney — William Kendrick — appeared to be making a case for self defense. He pointed out that Gibson was much larger than Jones.

“It does seem like the bullet-trajectory information and the other eyewitness testimony tends to show that I believe Mr. Gibson was punching someone and was an aggressor when he was shot,” Kendrick said.

Court testimony indicated that police have not recovered the firearm that they believe was used in the murder.

Judge Julius Hunter ordered Jones held without bond on the murder charge. The judge bound the case over to Muscogee County Superior Court.

Jones turned himself in to police late last week after the arrest warrant was issued.