Columbus tire expert offers advice on safe travels on wet roads

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Many of us are excited to see some rain coming down in the area. Both Georgia and Alabama landscapes have been thirsting for rainfall for quite a while.

But rainy days do present hazardous driving conditions.

Commonly, people drive too fast. That can lead to accidents, injuries and even death.

Beyond driving slower in rainy weather to avoid hydroplaning, automotive experts say that safe traveling is all in the tread of your tires.

News 3’s Brya Berry talked to Mark Morrison at Tires First to find out how to know if your tires are in rainy-road condition.