Columbus woman critically shot, police investigating

Columbus police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a 27-year-old woman in critical condition in an Atlanta hospital, Columbus Police Lt. Ralph Dowe tells News 3.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. at Alpine Apartments on Caprice Court off Cusseta Road.

Police say there were three children under the age of 12 and an adult male in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

“We have not yet been able to determine how the woman was shot,” Dowe said.

Police are currently interviewing the children and the man, Dowe said. No arrests have been made.

Dowe says police have released no information about the identity of the possible shooter.

The woman was transported to Grady Hospital where she is currently being treated, Dowe said.