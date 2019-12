A Columbus woman lost her life in an early morning house fire.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says first responders arrived to the home in the 300-block of 31st Avenue just before 1:40 this morning.

Coroner Bryan says 46-year-old Sue Hart died in the blaze.

Her body is being sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Sources tell News 3 a space heater may have ignited the fire. But no official cause has been determined as the investigation continues.