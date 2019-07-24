Columbus woman killed in Harris County crash earlier this week

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga (WRBL)- A 31-year-old Columbus woman was killed late Monday afternoon when the vehicle she was driving struck another vehicle head-on on River Road.

Natasha Gray was pronounced dead at the scene by Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon.

Gray was traveling south less than a mile from the Muscogee County line when attempted to pass another vehicle on a double yellow line, Weldon said.

The head-on collision injured the driver of the second vehicle, Weldon said.

That driver was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

