Columbus woman recovers from COVID-19

Crystal Pendleton Shahid is a wife, mother, career woman and community servant leader. With a hectic schedule, getting sick was the last thing she needed. But in mid March she started experiencing symptoms which she attributed to her usual spring allergies.

“I had body aches. Chills. My fever unbeknownst to me was 102 and I had started to cough but to me it was just maybe pollen or maybe it’s something else,” said Crystal Pendleton Shahid.

COVID-19 never crossed her mind but when she wasn’t getting any better, Shahid went to the Department of Public Health’s drive thru testing on March 18. She self quarantined as she waited for her results. But the next day she felt so poorly she had to be taken to the Emergency Room.

“I couldn’t breathe because my chest was tight. My cough had grown worse. By the time I got there, my temperature had spiked to 103,” said Shahid.

The hospital staff worked to get her fever down and her body hydrated. Though she had not yet received her results, a CT scan told the story.

“You could literally see the COVID 19 on my lungs and it was causing pneumonia.”

She went home to resume her self quarantine. With her strength zapped, she leaned on her husband. Her results finally came 11days after her test. Positive for COVID 19.

“It was hard because I, I got confirmed that I had the virus but I had also learned that two acquaintances had passed away from the virus on the same day,” said Shahid.

The hardest part was being away from her two young children.

“They just knew that I was sick. They didn’t know why they couldn’t talk to me. I didn’t talk to them because I couldn’t,” said Shahid.

Shahid says she feels great today. She’s grateful to God for bringing her through and for the prayers of the community.

“I’m thankful to God that I’m even able to talk to you today. Every prayer, every prayer was felt. Every prayer has really gotten me to this point today,” said Shahid.

She’s doing some follow up with Mercy Med’s program for those who test positive as she gets stronger every day and her breathing improves.

The CDC defines recovery from COVID-19 as an absence of fever, with no use of fever-reducing medication, for three full days; improvement in other symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath; a period of seven full days since symptoms first appeared. Two negative swab tests on consecutive days are considered as the all-clear – meaning self-isolation can end and a patient can theoretically begin having contact with others, including at work.

Shahid says she has no idea how she contracted the virus adding that her colleagues are all doing well.