Commemorations of Bloody Sunday planned in Alabama this weekend

SELMA, Ala (CNN)- An important moment in U.S. history is being remembered this weekend.

Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee events start today in Selma, Alabama.

This event remembers the battles between civil rights protesters and state troopers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

The clashes which occurred on March 7, 1965, became referred to as “Bloody Sunday.”

A subsequent march which went from Selma to Montgomery was headed by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Georgia Rep. John Lewis usually leads the march on its anniversary. However, he’s not taking part this year due to his health.

The civil rights icon announced last year that he has stage four pancreatic cancer.

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar are expected to be part of the event on Sunday.