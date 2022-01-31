Community comes together to restore Pioneer Little League fields after vandalism

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – At the beginning of January 2022 overnight vandalism hit Britt David Park leaving the Pioneer Little Leagues clubhouse, dugouts, and many walls covered in spray paint.

“I love the park. We’ve been going here for a very long time. Just to see them come on our property and spray paint our stuff. It’s sad, it’s devastating.” PLL Softball Players

Jacob Greer, of Greer home solutions volunteered his company’s time and resources to fix the damage. Greer tells News 3 he grew up in the area playing ball and doesn’t want this to be an example for his kids.

“We take pride in where we live, we take pride in where our youngins play ball. So, don’t get me wrong, it’s nice for people to see us doing this because it shows that we care but we’re not getting paid for this. It’s out of the kindness of our hearts.” Jacob Greer – Owner Greer Solutions

Now the fields and surrounding areas are restored but it took a lot of help from community members old and young.

I wanted to come help make the park look better because I played here and my brothers played here so I want it to be a place that looks nice.” Sommer Worthen – Former PLL Softball Player

Board members say the good out-ways the bad.