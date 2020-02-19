Community Foundation awards grants for seven local projects

The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley gave out $13,000 in grants Wednesday morning to help continue a conversation that has been taking place over the past three years.

Seven organizations or individuals were awarded funds to implement ideas that came from or were inspired by On the Table conversations.

Thousands of Chattahoochee Valley residents participated in On the Table conversations since 2017. They have gathered over meals to discuss not only what’s great about our community, but also ways to make it even better: more sustainable, just, safe, strong and vibrant.



“We’re inspired by the passion and innovative ideas seen in these organizations from throughout the Chattahoochee Valley,” said Betsy Covington, President and CEO.

Those who received the grants were:

— Blessings Three65 Inc. was awarded $1,000 for a “Girl Power Project.” It will facilitate workshops for girls centering around self-esteem.

— Domestic Violence Roundtable In., was awarded $2,000 for family violence law enforcement training. The two-day training is open to any law enforcement officer in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, which includes Muscogee, Harris, Taylor, Talbot, Marion and Chattahoochee counties.

— East Alabama Chamber Foundation was awarded $2,000 for “Bugs on Broad.” It is an interactive public art project that will focus on Broad Street in Phenix City and Broadway in Columbus. It will be a collaborative between local schools and local artists.

— Enrichment Services Program Inc. was awarded $2,000 for a program called “Grow Your Imagination.” It is a STEM camp for Head-Start aged children transitioning into kindergarten.

— Housing Authority of Phenix City was awarded $2,000 for a planning project in the Frederick Douglass/Five Points area. It involves art and landscaping in that area.

— MidTown Inc., was awarded $2,000 for the MidTown Unity Classic. It is a basketball tournament that will be held at the A.J. McClung YMCA. It will match people from the community playing basketball against members of the Columbus Police Department. It will be held Feb. 29.

— Turn Around Columbus was awarded $2,000 for a program called “Breaking Bread, Telling the Story.” It will be a series of three dinner conversations between people of varying backgrounds. The first one is Monday night at the Michael Fluellen Center in MidTown. It will be a conversation between opposites — old, young; rich, poor; black, white, brown. The goal is to create a sense of brotherhood.

