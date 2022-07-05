OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The community Lee County Coroner Bill Harris served for more than 30 years is gathering for his memorial Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends and family beginning at 5:00 p.m. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

The Opelika native passed away in his sleep Wednesday morning while on a beach vacation with his beloved family in Florida. Harris was 67. He is survived by his wife Christy. They had just celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. Harris adored his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was never so happy as the day he became Papa and the six times that followed. Harris loved his family and he was loved by them.

Harris was a devoted public servant to the citizens of Lee County. He worked for the Opelika/Auburn Newspaper, retired as a paramedic supervisor from EAMC, and served more than 30 years in the Lee County Coroner’s Office where he served the families of Lee County with love and grace during their most difficult days.

Harris was the first coroner in the state to be certified as a Diplomate of the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. He served as President of the Alabama Coroners Training Commission, board member of the Alabama Organ Center Advisory Board, State Fatality Management Group, Lee County Child Death Review Team, Alabama Violent Death Reporting System, and was an active member of the Alabama Coroners Association, serving as a past president.

Harris’ compassion and professionalism in his role as Lee County coroner are unmatched. He will be dearly missed. Instead of flowers please make donations to the Spencer Cancer Center of Opelika.