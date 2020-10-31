Community leaders to host unity event amid nationwide divide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Several community leaders are hosting an event to promote reconciliation and everyone is invited to attend.

Several faith leaders in Columbus are hosting a community communion tomorrow at 4:00 P.M. at Woodruff Riverfront Park right next to Whitewater Express on the Riverwalk. Community leaders say this event is to promote unity and oneness in a shared faith, during a divided time for the country and city.

“2020, I mean, my goodness. We start off the year with hope, we get train-wrecked by a pandemic, we then get racial divide, the economic collapse, now we’re in the midst of a hateful election. Isn’t it time for God’s people to stand up and let’s talk about bringing love back to the table,” says Neil Richardson, Chaplin for Muscogee County Jail.

The elements of communion will be prepared into individual bags to help stop the spread of COVID-19. All attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing.

Event leaders say this event will last an hour or less.

