LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Community members gathered in downtown LaGrange for a prayer service, candlelight vigil and balloon release for Rico Dunn, Jacob Brown and Stephen Bartolotta. The three men were killed in a two-vehicle crash on May 14 on the 3000 block of Roanoke Rd.

“We’re in this thing together. We’re going to cry together, we’re going to be angry together, we’re going to wonder why together but at the end of the day we’re going to do all this together,” said LaGrange College’s Athletic Director, Terlynn Olds.

Olds emphasized the importance of staying together as a community during this difficult time and expressed her condolences to the attendees.

Attendees prayed, sang, lit candles and released white balloons in honor of the three lives lost. There were members from all over the community in attendance and many people wore shirts in honor of Dunn.

The event was organized by LaGrange College and Dunn’s family members and it was led by Pastor Michael Jackson. There were remarks given by Mayor Jim Thornton, Dunn’s family member, Teralynn Olds and Chaplin Adan Roberts.

Mayor Thornton and LaGrange College President, Susanna Baxter, each offered prayers to the community. Dunn’s aunt, LaQuita Dunn, was overcome with emotion while she expressed how her life changed forever on May 14. She thanked LaGrange College for putting the event together and thanked everyone for attending.