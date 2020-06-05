Community members rallied at polls to make a difference following George Floyd’s death

Folks gathered at the Citizens Service Center all with one common goal which is to fight back against racial injustice. The organizer says he understands people are upset and angry and they have every right to be, but if you want change you need to cast a ballot.

Early voting is underway here in Muscogee County. On the ballot are candidates vying for positions on the local , state and national levels. Marquese Averett is the organizer of the rally.

Averett says all of this is nothing new, folks have been protesting and marching for years. He says he organized this rally to bring folks together to say yes Black Lives Matter, but your ballot is your voice.

“I think that it’s more important for us to put people in office that think like us. Thinking like us is we should not have to beg you to say Black Lives Matter, we should not have to beg you to come out and speak about the conditions of the African American community,” Avarett said.

Avarett says during the rally folks will be able to share any experiences they may have had with police brutality or racial injustice. They are also providing masks and hand sanitizers to ensure everyone’s safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afterwards they say they plan to get in line to vote.