LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Community members gathered on The Thread on Thursday for the 3rd annual Community Dream Day. The event focuses on providing the community with all the resources they may need in one location like rent assistance and job resources.

The event is organized by the Executive Director and Founder of Communities of Tomorrow, Teara Harris. Harris is a LaGrange native, she said she recognized a need in the community for many resources and a general lack of knowledge among community members regarding resources.

“Communities of Tomorrow’s mission is to make a leveled playing field for everyone and so that is what we believe in. The only way we can do that is connecting people to different resources,” said Harris.

Harris said she has held the event in multiple parts of Troup County like Hogansville and Tall Pines Apartments so the jobs and resources can be offered to the entire community.

She said one of the biggest benefits to the event is that organizations from the local, state and federal levels attend and they are readily available to help the public. She said attendees do not have to live in LaGrange to receive the resources.

Representatives from SouthState Bank were in attendance providing attendees with information on things like loans and credit cards.

Jon Martin, a Financial Sales Representative for the institution, said they saw the event as an opportunity to meet community members and discuss the different services they offer as well as participate in a giveaway.

“It gives us an opportunity to get the word out about these things and products and hopefully it’ll draw more people in. That’s always a good thing and really, like I say, if they have a need hopefully we can provide it for them,” said Martin.

Martin said SouthState Bank focuses on meeting clients where their needs are and often adjust accordingly.