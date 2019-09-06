Community offers homeless veteran a dignified farewell in Fort Mitchell

FORT MITCHELL, Ala (WRBL)- The community came together to give a homeless veteran a dignified and an honorable final farewell.

The burial service happened this morning at the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

Specialist Gary Lynn Andrews entered the Army in 1975. His military service last until 1982. Andrews died back in August.

The Homeless Resource Network pulled together to find Andrews a final resting place at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery among other military members.

Active duty service personnel, veterans and community members attended the service this morning.

“He wore the same inform that I wore, and he’s a brother-in-arms because he’s not my blood-brother, but he’s my military brother, and he needs to be buried with honors,” said Retired MSG. Patricia Liddell,

“We’ve buried over 3,000 homeless veterans,” said Teddy Price, general manager at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. “It’s just a way to honor our veterans, those that are forgotten.”

Those involved in planning the service say it’s a community effort by people who care and want to honor the service of Specialist Andrews.