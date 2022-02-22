LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County hired new Chief Marshal, Jorge Olma Novoa. He is a retired U.S. Army Veteran and has served in different law enforcement departments around Troup County since 1996. The Marshal’s Office often assists the Troup County Sheriff’s Office with many civil disputes like code enforcement operations, evictions, and repossessions.

“I’m learning a lot. I have to learn the current Chief job, I also have to learn their job, every deputy’s job. It all boils down to customer service. The citizens out here are always our biggest responsibility and the fact that we serve them,” said Olmo Novoa.

Prior to accepting the job as Chief Marshal, Olmo Novoa was the Training and Criminal Investigations Divisions Captain of the City of West Point Police Department.

He is originally from Puerto Rico and moved to LaGrange in 1996 after retiring from the Army the first time. He spent some time working for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and the LaGrange Police Department before re-enlisting and participating as military police that trained foreign forces and law enforcement.

He said although he has a lot of experience working with the citizens in Troup County, he is excited to take on this new challenge and experience this way of policing. He said he intends to take on his new role with compassion because he understands there are a lot more civil suits that require patience and understanding.

“Compassion is a big part of this part of the job because I have to go to someone’s house and tell them ‘hey you have to leave your home based on financial hardship or whatever. You haven’t paid for your rent and the property owner wants you out or needs you out.’ People do get upset and we have to learn to deal with that soon,” said Olmo Novoa.

Olmo Novoa currently has five people working under him and would like to expand the department in the next few years with the cooperation of the county.