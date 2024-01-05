COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — More than 600 people gathered at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center Friday evening for the 49th annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet.

The keynote speaker for the event was South Carolina Congressman, James Clyburn. The congressman held a news conference just before the banquet, A press conference was held before the banquet, where the congressman was blunt in his assessment of the 2024 Presidential Election.

This is not the first time democracy has been on the ballot. This country was founded in 1776 and exactly 100 years later in 1876, we had an election that was reminiscent of what took place here on Jan. 6, 2021. We survived in 1876 and came back together as a country. And we’ve got to work to survive this one. Democracy is on the ballot. Congressman James E. Clyburn, South Carolina , 6th District (D)

Clyburn was introduced by his close friend and democratic colleague, Congressman Sanford Bishop. Here’s what the Georgia democrat had to say about the 3rd anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

I certainly will be thinking about how important it is for us to do everything possible going forward, including this election, to make sure that January 6th never happens again. Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Georgia. 2nd District (D)

Clyburn said he will be in Charleston Monday as President Joe Biden addresses the country’s challenges at Mother Emmanuel AME Church. The sight of a 2015 mass shooting in which nine church members were killed.