COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Congressman Sanford Bishop made a stop in the Fountain City on April 20, 2022 and made a big donation to one local organization, Urban League of Greater Columbus.

The non-profit organization received five hundred thousand dollars from Congress today to go towards facility repairs and upgrades at its headquarters on 1st street.

“I look forward to coming back often to seeing these funds transform these facilities and witnessing the fruits of your labor,” said Congressman Bishop.

The organization aims to empower and assist minorities by gaining equal access to jobs, affordable housing and more.

The check presented by Congressman Sanford Bishop comes with good timing as this is the 50th year the non-profit has been operating.