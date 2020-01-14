Conservative group upset with Burger King’s “Impossible Whopper” ad

A conservative group is taking aim at Burger King over a curse word in one of their commercials.

One Million Moms objects to the use of what it calls the “d-word” in an ad for the fast food giant.

It shows people tasting a sandwich made using “impossible burger” — a popular plant-based meat substitute.

A man tries it and says, “Damn, that’s good.”

The ad has been online since August, when Burger King began selling the “Impossible Whopper” nationwide.

One Million Moms posted their press release condemning the commercial Friday calling it “offensive.”

This comes a month after the same group campaigned for the Hallmark Channel to pull an ad for a wedding-planning company that featured a same-sex couple kissing.

The channel reversed course and apologized after getting hit with criticism.

The group is a division if the American Family Association, a non-profit Evangelical Christian group.

It’s been designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.