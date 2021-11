COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – The section of 10th Avenue from Cusseta Road to 8th Street will be closed to all traffic for construction from today Nov. 17 thru Nov. 19.

The blockage will give construction workers the space they need to make repairs to a combined sewer line below 10th avenue.

A singed detour route will be available for drivers to get where they need to go. The Columbus department of public works is advising drivers to be cautious around the construction and detour area.