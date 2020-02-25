Consumer Reports reveals its top vehicle picks for 2020

Consumer Reports is revealing its top cars of the year.

From cars to trucks and everything in between, Consumer Reports puts dozens of vehicles to the test every year.

Among the top picks for 2020 is the brand-new Kia Telluride.

Consumer Reports Jake Fisher says the SUV received high marks for reliability, performance and technology.

The Telluride is one of 10 vehicles ranked best in its class.

The list also includes two Subaru’s and four Toyotas: the Avalon, Corolla, Prius and Supra.

That helped Toyota once again land on Consumer Reports list of top brands.

Several other familiar names made the grade, but at the very top is the luxury automaker Porsche.

Other vehicles in the top 10 include the Lexus RX SUV, the Tesla Model 3 and the Honda Ridgeline pickup truck.