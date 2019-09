CONSUMER REPORTS- The recent E. coli outbreak linked to animals at the San Diego County Fair highlights how this kind of contamination is more common than you might think. Every year many people, including children, get sick after having contact with animals. Consumer Reports has some simple tips to keep your family safe the next time you’re around animals at a farm, fair, or zoo.

Some of the most common harmful germs people get from animals at exhibits are E. coli, cryptosporidium, and salmonella. The easiest way to keep safe is by washing your hands.