Cool front #1 sweeps through, then cold front #2 users in a cooler weekend forecast

The weather forecast remains quite pleasant in the short term outlook and your weekend forecast. Readings will dip down into the upper 50s with the passage of this first cold front. Daytime highs will not be quite as warm as Tuesday’s mid to upper 80s.

We’ll still have the lower 80s for high readings until Friday’s stronger cold front. Ahead of it Thursday we’ll warm back into the mid-80s, and then the winds usher in the cooler air…Weekend lows will dip down into the mid to upper 40s and highs up only into the lower 70s.

