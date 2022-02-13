Cool Sunday, But Temperatures Rebound Quickly, Then Storms Possible!

We had a little bit of light rain move through the area this morning, now most of it is now off to our East. Temperatures started out in the 30s and 40s this morning, and we’ll only manage to get up into the low to mid 50s for highs. As early as the lunch hour today, much if not all of the clouds and showers, are off to our East completely and sunshine returns in full force. Even though the temps will be cool today, the cooler temps won’t last long.

Tomorrow, we’ll get up to around 60, then as high pressure moves eastward, it does 2 things. We start to get a clockwise flow, bringing in warmer air from the south, plus it’ll make way for our next system, set to arrive on Thursday.

Bottom line, we’ll see lots of sunshine this afternoon through Wednesday, with just a few high clouds on Tuesday, and then Wednesday we’ll see some clouds start to return ahead of that Thursday system.

The Thursday system bears some close watching as not only could we see some storms, some of those could be quite strong to severe. The biggest threat as of now looks to be Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Alabama. We’re are still 5 days away so a lot of things could and probably will change, from intensity to timing. So stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for the latest!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian