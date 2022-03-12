Temperatures were on the 50s and 60s about 3am this morning, but once that cold front came through, temperatures have tumbled into the 30s.

Factor in the wind and wind chills are in the 20s, and even teens in some spots!

The good news is the rain is out of here, and the clouds will be exiting before long as that cold front is now in east Georgia moving off the coast. So, the big story today is going to be the cooler temps and wind chills. We’re only going to get into the low 40s this afternoon, but factoring in the wind, its going to feel like the 20s and 30s.

I’m sure you want to know how long this cold snap will last. Well, not long. Today, its just going to be cold and windy. Now, the winds will die down tonight, but when you get up in the morning, its going to be in the low to mid 20s, so bundle up! Tomorrow afternoon, we will manage to get into the mid 50s thanks to lots of sunshine and winds coming out of the south. Then as we head into Monday, we will warm up closer to our average of 70, with highs in the upper 60s, but we will see some clouds return to the picture as well.

A low out of the gulf will help kick off some showers Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Thursday looks dry, and then a front swings through late Friday to give us another chance for some rain.

Have a great Saturday and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian