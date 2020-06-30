Coronavirus infections continue to climb in America

(CNN)- The pandemic continues its comeback, with a staggering increase in cases reported in 36 states.

Only two states, Connecticut and Rhode Island are reporting a decline in coronavirus.

Florida appears to be becoming the next epicenter.

Over half of the country is seeing coronavirus cases surge this past weekend.

Florida continues to shatter its own record of daily COVID cases.

On Saturday that figure surpassed 9,500 people–that’s already more than Italy ever saw in a single day when that country was considered the global epicenter of the pandemic in March.

The Sunshine State is also on track to beat New York’s highest single day increase from when the Empire State was the nation’s ground zero of the pandemic, a title Florida may soon have.

Miami-Dade’s mayor ordering beaches in his city to close for the Fourth of July holiday.

“Without a doubt we’ve seen a huge spike in the 18-34-year-old group and the 35-44-year-old group. Those two groups have really spiked way up,” said Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Yet as the numbers rise, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his decision not to call for a mandatory mask order. This as the senate’s most powerful Republican leader Mitch McConnell promotes the use of face coverings. It’s a sharp contrast to president trump’s refusal to wear a mask in public.

“This is a way to indicate that you want to protect others. And we all need, during this period until we find a vaccine, to think of us as not only protecting ourselves but others,” said Sen. McConnell.

Texas is also seeing increased cases, maintaining well over 5,000 new cases a day since Thursday.

In a push to reverse the uptick, the governor ordered bars closed and said “in hindsight” he re-opened them too soon.

“I have many friends in the service industry in Montrose and they’re all getting sick and all theirs are closing. And we know this was going to happen and yet our state and federal government is allowing it and it’s wrong,” said Texas resident Norman Earle.

Public health experts in California are warning the state’s hospital system could be overwhelmed without immediate action to slow the COVID spread.

California saw a single day increase of over 6,000 cases that’s prompting Disneyland to push back it’s reopening.



And yet the real COVID stats may be even higher, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Saturday, the agency released an antibody study suggesting the total number of COVID cases may be 6 to 24 times greater than what we’re seeing.

As of yesterday, at least 12 states halted or rolled back their reopening plans in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.