Coronavirus outbreak: Where things stand in America right now

(CBS News)- Coronavirus numbers continue to rise while stock futures fall. There are now more than 3700 confirmed cases with 69 deaths nationwide.

To keep those numbers from spiking, the government is looking at measures to keep Americans apart.

President Trump is urging Americans fearful of the coronavirus to stop panic-buying at the grocery store.

“You don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy. Just relax,” said President Trump.

At the same time, the CDC is now recommending there be no gatherings of more than 50 people across the country for the next eight weeks.

But new travel restrictions caused huge crowds at airports as passengers returning from Europe waited to clear customs. Officials aren’t yet recommending a domestic travel ban.

“The worst is just ahead for us. It is how we respond to that challenge that’s going to determine what the ultimate endpoint is going to be,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director.

Many local governments are doing their part to slow the spread.

“Our public schools will be closed,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

New York City is joining a growing number of school districts to shut down.

“I know all of the negative ramifications of this decision and it’s very painful,” said de Blasio.

Restaurants and bars around the country are also being ordered to close right before Saint Patrick’s Day.

“This is one of the busiest days of the year, so it’s hard when you don’t have this many people,” said Valerie Bartoli, a Chicago bartender.

The coronavirus was the main topic at last night’s Democratic presidential debate.

“We’re at war with a virus,” said former Vice President and candidate Joe Biden.

Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders debated who can better lead the nation during a global pandemic.

“This coronavirus pandemic exposes the incredible weakness and dysfunctionality of our healthcare system,” said Sanders.

“People are looking for results, not a revolution,” Biden said.

The White House and Congress are working on a stimulus bill to help businesses survive the pandemic.

There are 168,000 people confirmed to have been infected worldwide.

Here in the U.S., the first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine will receive an experimental dose on Monday, a government official tells the Associated Press.

Public health officials say it will take at least a year before a vaccine is available to the public.