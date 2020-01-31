Coronavirus reaches global health emergency status

(CNN)- Coronavirus is now a global public health emergency, surpassing the number of SARS infections worldwide in 2002 and 2003.

And now, the United States now has its first person-to-person case.

“We have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen which has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization

The coronavirus outbreak is now being declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization.

“There are now 98 cases in 18 countries outside China. Including 8 cases of human-to-human transmission in 4 countries. Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the United States of America,” said Ghebreyesus.

Chicago confirmed its second case. America’s first human-to-human transmission of the virus.

“A man in his 60’s. As you heard the husband of our first confirmed case… He was put into isolation when public health learned that he had developed symptoms,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Health Commissioner.

As fears grow, the Allied Pilots Association is now suing American Airlines to stop all flights between the U.S. and China. The organization released a statement: “The safety and well-being of our crews and passengers must always be our highest priority — first, last, and always.”

As of Thursday, the Trump Administration says there’s no plans to cut travel to and from China. “I’m not aware of any conversations about canceling flights. But look, we’re gonna monitor it. Because the main goal of this administration and this President- is to make sure all Americans are safe and well,” said Hogan Gidley, White House Deputy Press Secretary.