Coroner: Homeless man dies from blunt force trauma near Riverwalk in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Georgia (WRBL)- Columbus police are investigating an overnight homicide of a homeless man.

Ricky Belwood, 54, died from blunt force trauma in the area of 22nd Street and First Avenue near the Riverwalk, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Bellwood was listed as homeless.

Bryan said Belwood was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m. His body was sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Ricky Lee Belwood is asked to contact Sgt. D. Wysinger at 706-225-4469.

