Cougar Minute: Week of July 19, 2021

COLUMBUS, GA – WRBL News 3 is and Columbus State University are teaming up each week to put a spotlight on community events the university is sponsoring along with details on opportunities for prospective students.

The Cougar Minute, hosted by CSU students, airs each Monday during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. CT.

This week’s Cougar Minute is hosted by Nicole Sanders, a senior from Lanett, Alabama. Some of the events and programs she features this week include:

CSU’s Schwob School of Music has a new partnership with Georgia Public Broadcasting to create hour-long radio programs on the new GPB Classical radio station, currently launching across the state. Hear Schwob musicians on “Classical Columbus” online each Sunday at 7 p.m.

each Sunday at 7 p.m. Columbus State’s Center for Continuing and Professional Education has programming the rest of the summer and throughout the school year. Whether you’re looking for activities for your kids, certificate programs, or professional development courses, CPE has courses that fit your schedule and needs. Register for class here .

. Columbus State University’s “ROAR” new-student orientation continues throughout the summer, and there’s always more room for more Cougars to join the CSU family this fall. Learn more, schedule your campus tour and apply online by clicking here.

For more events and information on attending Columbus State University, visit the university’s website.