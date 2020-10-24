Could see a few storms Saturday afternoon!

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday morning we could see a passing shower, but Saturday afternoon, the rain and storms move in. Some storms could be quite strong at times. But, by midnight, most of the rain will be off to our east. Early Sunday we might see a passing shower, but by the afternoon, most of us will be dry.

To start the work week, Monday and Tuesday don’t look too bad. Other than a passing shower, we’ll be mostly dry and partly to mostly sunny. But, by mid-week, we could see some added moisture from a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, which would increase our chances of rain for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, not to mention, a cold front would be moving through the latter half of that 3-day period enhancing our rain coverage even more. We’ll have to wait and see if that tropical issue materializes though.

By the way, taking an early look at Halloween next Saturday, things actually look rain-free.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 66°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 83° 66°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 78° 66°

Sunday

79° / 65°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 79° 65°

Monday

82° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 69°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 84° 69°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 80° 69°

Thursday

76° / 58°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 60% 76° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

74°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
74°

72°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

71°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

70°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
70°

69°

9 PM
Showers
60%
69°

69°

10 PM
Showers
50%
69°

69°

11 PM
Showers
40%
69°

68°

12 AM
Showers
40%
68°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories