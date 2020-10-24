Could see a few storms Saturday afternoon!

Saturday morning we could see a passing shower, but Saturday afternoon, the rain and storms move in. Some storms could be quite strong at times. But, by midnight, most of the rain will be off to our east. Early Sunday we might see a passing shower, but by the afternoon, most of us will be dry.

To start the work week, Monday and Tuesday don’t look too bad. Other than a passing shower, we’ll be mostly dry and partly to mostly sunny. But, by mid-week, we could see some added moisture from a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, which would increase our chances of rain for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, not to mention, a cold front would be moving through the latter half of that 3-day period enhancing our rain coverage even more. We’ll have to wait and see if that tropical issue materializes though.

By the way, taking an early look at Halloween next Saturday, things actually look rain-free.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great weekend!