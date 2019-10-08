Council approves Marriott expansion with a unanimous vote

Columbus Council approved the nearly $4 million dollars in incentives and tax breaks to trigger 90 new rooms adjacent to the Convention & Trade Center on Tuesday morning with a unanimous vote.

Last Friday, WRBL News 3 reported the proposed expansion of the downtown Marriott.

There was no council opposition to the expansion, but there were questions about possible parking issues arising from going from 177 to 265 rooms. Still, it passed on an 8-0 vote. Councilors Glenn Davis and Bruce Huff recused themselves because of conflicts of interest.

In 2004, the Trade Center was expanded to accommodate much larger conventions. But time and again over the last 15 years, larger conventions have gone elsewhere.

Columbus did not have enough hotel rooms attached to the Trade Center. With the Marriott expanding and three downtown hotels under construction along Front Avenue, that all changes.

Mayor Skip Henderson, who took office in January, set getting more rooms attached to the Trade Center as a priority. The Development Authority, an economic development arm of city government, owned the land next to the Marriott.

To make it happen, it required getting the Development Authority and the Marriott owners, the Pezold companies, to the table. That happened over the last few months.

“We had a number of stumbles, a number of hurdles but the developer was intent on getting it done,” Henderson said. “The Development Authority was intent on getting it done. And we were sure focused on getting it done if at all possible.”

The Pezold companies have begun design work. Construction could begin in six months with it completed sometime in 2022.

In addition to the $15 million expansion and renovation of the Marriott, there will be a sky bridge connecting the hotel and Trade Center.

Hayley Tillery, the executive director of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, says this will make it easier to draw larger conventions to Columbus.

“We have the building to support large conferences,” Tillery said. “What we need is enough beds for heads to support the people coming to Columbus.”



Councilor Pops Barns saw it this way:

“This is huge. It not only puts us in the ballpark, it puts us in the game,” he said.

And Tillery welcomes that.

“We are now getting a convention center that is going to be competitive with other markets,” she said. “We are going to be able to bring people from all over to have a unique convention conference experience right here in Columbus, Georgia. Currently, we are having to turn down business on a weekly basis because we do not have the infrastructure we need to bring the people we want to bring here.”