Counselor offers tips to help with the isolation blues

There’s no question the Coronavirus scare has changed the way we live our everyday lives. Part of that change involves isolating ourselves from the people, places, and activities we love.

Restaurants are closed except for take-out or drive-thru. Events are canceled or postponed at the Trade Center and other venues. Churches are online. We’re practicing social distancing. That shoulder you need to lean on is now six feet away. Licensed Professional Counselor Teri Hall says this new way of life can definitely affect your psyche.

“This can be a very traumatic time for them and a very stressful time for them because when you’re used to going when you want to, gathering when you want to with whomever you want to and to have all of that taken away quickly, it’s a traumatic experience,” said Teri Hall of Resolution Anger Management & Counseling Services.

So how do you make the best of it? Hall says don’t make a feast of the negative images that are being broadcast on television and posted on social media.

“Be informed but don’t let it overwhelm you to the point where you’re depressed, you’re experiencing anxiety, frustration,” said Hall.

Now with nothing but time on our hands for many of us, Hall says make the best of it with those you’re isolated with like your family. Create ways to entertain each other. And if you’re missing the outside fellowship, Hall says don’t dwell on what you can’t do because of the Coronavirus scare but be grateful for what you can do.

“You can continue to call and communicate with people via social media, the telephone and even Zoom. So there are a lot of different ways of communicating with people now,” said Hall.

Hall adds this is a great time for self-reflection, goal-setting, perfecting your craft, praying and meditating, reading, and journaling. She also suggests you try to avoid the temptation to over indulge in food or alcohol as a coping mechanism and consider the sun! Take walks, start a gardening project. But mostly she says be grateful for those things you do you have in the midst of this crisis.

She says the sooner we all start to follow the rules of social distancing and self quarantining, the sooner this will be over.