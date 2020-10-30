Countryman and LaJoye competing for position as Muscogee County Sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Mark LaJoye and Greg Countryman are in the running for Muscogee County Sheriff in 2020.

Countryman served as Muscogee County Marshal for four terms and has a long history in law enforcement. His goal is to have adequate staffing in the jails to ensure the safety of inmates and the community.

“I bring a lot to the office because I have already proven relationships in the community with the white collar, the blue collar and those with no collar,” Countryman said.

He also plans on re-implementing programs such as the “Yes” Teen Summit to teach success skills to young men and women across all spectrums of the community.

LaJoye is running for the position for a third time, and his focus is on reducing gang-related crime in Columbus.

“The thing is, I have to live in this community and safety and security is paramount to me. I have grandchildren here and, right now, our safety and security is not good,” LaJoye said.

He has an eight step crime reduction strategy and additionally wants to implement a rescue dog training program for inmates and law enforcement.