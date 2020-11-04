Countryman and LaJoye supporters gather at respective campaign parties

Mark LaJoye and Greg Countryman are competing for the position of Muscogee County Sheriff.

The candidates did some last minute campaigning today to appeal to the voters headed to the polls today.

“This morning I felt really energetic because after a year and a half of campaigning, this is the culmination of our effort to see whether or not you’ve done everything you can possibly do and gain the confidence of the people that are going to vote for you,” LaJoye said.

Supporters of Countryman and LaJoye gathered at their respective campaign parties, waiting for the results of the Muscogee County Sheriff election.

“I feel great,” Countryman said. “This is a very historical moment… we never had an African American sheriff in over 200 years in Muscogee County and I think this means we’re moving forward in the right direction, so I feel pretty good about that. It speaks volumes for the county.”

LaJoye started off ahead, but Countryman now leads as we continue to follow the race.