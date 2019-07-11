Court considers future of Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON – (CNN) The Affordable Care Act may soon be in critical condition.

Attorneys from a coalition of Republican-led states are pushing to have the law, commonly known as Obamacare, overturned.

Obamacare is on the table and the knives are out.

“It is unconstitutional to mandate that people have to be forced to buy what the federal government tells them to do so,” said Robert Henneke, of the Texas Policy Foundation.

“We will fight the administration tooth-and-nail for whatever comes next,” said Sarah Lovenheim, Communications Adviser for the California Attorney General.

The Affordable Care Act’s fate is under debate in front of an appeals court in New Orleans.

“Congress made a mistake in the way they created the Affordable Care Act and the consequence of that is that that law is going to be struck down,” said Henneke.

“If they have their way, millions of Americans could be forced to delay, skip or forgo potentially life-saving healthcare altogether,” said Lovenheim.

On Tuesday two of the three judges on the panel indicated they may agree with a lower court decision that called for striking down the entire law.

“If you no longer have the tax, why isn’t it [the mandate] unconstitutional?” asked Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod.

Most Republicans, including President Trump, are against Obamacare

“The Affordable Care Act really has been a Trojan Horse for a whole of other policies that frankly are not particularly popular,” said Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican.

Most Democrats want to keep it.

“If the ACA were struck down, families in communities around the country would bear life-altering consequences and the healthcare system would be thrown into chaos,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia.

The Trump Administration has been working on a different plan to replace Obamacare, but so far no official plan has been released.