Court hearings for double homicide suspects delayed while they hire attorneys

Two Columbus multiple murder suspects made brief Recorder’s Court appearances Thursday morning.

Amid heavy court security, Raydondre Tarver and Terrance Streeter appeared in separate hearings that each last less than five minutes.

Both men told Judge Julius Hunter they wanted to hire private attorneys. The hearings were rescheduled to Wednesday morning at 9.

Tarver’s father told the court they were in the process of hiring an attorney but had not selected one yet.

Streeter said he had hired Columbus attorney Stacey Jackson, who is involved in another trial this week and was unavailable. Jackson tells News 3 this morning that he has spoken with the family, but has not yet been hired.

The 19-year-old Tarver is charged with the October 7 shooting deaths of Montrell Dequan Johnson and Terreon Deonte Joseph on 32nd Avenue. The two victims were walking down the 200 block of 32nd Street when they were shot about 11 p.m., according to police.

After the hearing, authorities confirmed that Tarver was detained and questioned twice by police before he was arrested.

The 23-year-old Streeter is the second suspect charged in the August Mellon Street murders. That shooting left two Albany, Georgia men — Lyatray Buchanan and Lamonte Muff — dead inside a South Columbus apartment.

37-year-old Earl Johnson was arrested last week and charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in the shooting of Joshua Brown in the same apartment.