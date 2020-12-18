 

 

COVID-19 Crisis Information Line available now in Alabama

by: Jeff Sanders

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — There’s a new statewide resource to help those struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama. 

The Alabama Department of Mental Health and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency has created the COVID-19 Crisis Information Line.

The free service is aimed at providing mental health needs along with help finding local resources and services.  That could include a counselor or finding a free COVID-19 testing location.

“We’re really providing education information. We are providing emotional support. We have got the holidays coming up.  It’s tough not being with family.  I think we’re going to be a resource for the state of Alabama, to link people to services,” said Lisa Turley who’s spearheading the project.

Funding for the information line came from a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services.

“We’re a place where people can call and be anonymous, everything they share is confidential,” Turley said.

The COVID-19 information line is already up and running and it’s available seven days per week. That number is 1-888-442-1793.

